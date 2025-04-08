Walkabout Mini Golf Will Raise Its Price & Fold In 6 DLC Courses

Walkabout Mini Golf will raise its price to $25 and merge in 6 DLC courses to the base game on May 1.

The game is currently priced at $15, so that means a $10 price hike is coming in just under a month from now.

Upon the price increasing, the following six paid DLC courses will be merged into the base game:

Priced at $4 each, these six DLCs are currently worth $24 together. On May 1, they will no longer be purchases. Anyone who already owns Walkabout, as well as any new buyers, will have them for free.

Walkabout Mini Golf is part of both the Quest+ and PlayStation Plus games catalogs, so subscribers of these services will also get the six courses.

There's no word as to whether those who already bought these DLCs will be compensated in any way.

Mighty Coconut says it's making this change because the number of DLC courses has "started to dwarf the main content included with the game", so new buyers will now get access to "the latest and greatest courses", which typically are higher quality than the original courses.

"We’re also proud to be 100% player-funded and entirely independent, meaning that we don't have outside investors, publishers or a parent company. What we make from selling the game and DLC goes directly to funding further development. That means our only goal is to maintain the balance of keeping our staff paid and happy while continuing to provide top-quality content for our players. Your support has been key to our success, and we can’t thank you enough for spending time in these worlds we love to create!"

The developer says that future DLC courses will continue to be released for $4, as it is now, with no plans for DLC course price increases.