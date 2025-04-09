Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway Now Coming To Steam & PlayStation VR2

Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway is heading to Steam and PlayStation VR2.

Originally launched in 2023 on Quest, Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway is an original story that sees the famous duo stranded on Mars, joined by Wallace's new golfing-themed Robo Caddy and an AI assistant, Beryl. A short adventure from co-developers Aardman, No Ghost and Atlas V, new store page listings confirmed that it's coming to PC VR and PS VR2.

It's a safe assumption that these upcoming ports will not feature the mixed reality experience seen in the Quest release, Jamtastic!, where Wallace tests his new 'jam-to-toast delivery system.' Both store pages only mention the main campaign, ​and MR largely remains exclusive to standalone VR headsets.

We had positive impressions in our Grand Getaway review on Quest, believing it offers an entertaining adventure while criticizing Jamtastic! and "the occasional jank."

Wallace & Gromit In The Grand Getaway does a fine job adapting Aardman's classic films for VR, though a few smaller issues mean there's room for improvement. While Jamtastic! could be more exciting and the main adventure suffers from occasional jank, this charming little adventure nails the spirit of the series, packed with humor and personality.

A release date remains unconfirmed for Steam and PlayStation VR2, but Wallace & Gromit in the Grand Getaway is out now on the Meta Quest platform.