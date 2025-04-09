The new Pico Motion Tracker Waist Version offers standalone body tracking and works in both the mobile and PC versions of VRChat.

Pico Motion Trackers launched alongside Pico 4 Ultra last year, though they support the earlier Pico 4 and Pico Neo 3 headsets too.

Until now Pico Motion Trackers have been sold in a pair for €90/£80, with a relatively short strap intended for attaching them to your ankles to enable leg tracking in supported titles, including VRChat.

Now, ByteDance is also selling Pico Motion Tracker Waist Version for €50/£40, a single tracker with a longer strap so you can attach it to your waist.

The new waist tracker requires you to already own the ankle trackers for full body tracking, meaning the total cost for adding full body tracking to your Pico headset is €140/£120. There's currently no bundle, so you have to buy the waist and ankle trackers separately.

Adding the waist tracker, ByteDance says, significantly improves the quality of body tracking compared to only having the ankle trackers, offering a true orientation for your waist.

In addition to enhancing social expressiveness in apps like VRChat, this could enable torso-relative thumbstick movement, an option that's preferable to head-relative or controller-relative movement but requires body tracking.

Pico Motion Trackers are currently supported in VRChat, Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, Les Mills Dance, Racket Club, and PC VR via the built-in Pico Connect feature or the paid third-party app Virtual Desktop.

Like Sony's Mocopi , each Pico Motion Tracker features an inertial measurement unit (IMU) containing a tiny accelerometer and gyroscope. But unlike other IMU trackers, Pico Motion Trackers also feature 12 infrared LEDs each, which are tracked by the headset for two purposes.

The first is rapid initial calibration. You simply stand still and look down, and the base position of your legs and torso are measured. From then on, they're used to provide true 6DoF positional tracking whenever a tracker is within view of one of the headset's tracking cameras.

When they're not in view of a camera, the IMU data is fed into a skeletal model to produce plausible (but imperfect) estimated body poses, providing a higher quality output than pure IMU trackers at a significantly lower cost than Vive Trackers.

ByteDance claims an "average position error of 5 cm, an average angle error of as low as 6°, and an accuracy of not less than 98% for stepping action judgment and restoration" with a latency of less than 20 milliseconds.

Each tracker weighs just 27 grams, offers a claimed 25 hours of active use, and is charged via standard USB-C.

VR enthusiast owners of Quest headsets have been requesting a similar product from Meta for years now, but in September Meta's CTO shot down the prospect, saying he doesn't believe "the juice is worth the squeeze".

Quest 3 and Quest 3S do offer developers a completely different body tracking solution, using their downwards-facing side cameras to track your wrist, elbows, shoulders, and torso using advanced computer vision algorithms and an AI model to generate plausible positions for your legs. This doesn't offer true body tracking though, and the performance cost has led to almost no developer using it, not even Meta for its own Meta Avatars.

Pico's solution has effectively no performance cost, works in any lighting conditions, and tracks your legs. Now, with the waist tracker, it can track your torso too.