A Terrible Microsoft Flight Simulator Ripoff Topped The March PS VR2 Download Charts

A terrible Microsoft Flight Simulator ripoff took #1 in Europe's PlayStation VR2 download charts for March, and #4 in the US.

The game was originally titled "Flight Simulator 2025 VR" on the PlayStation Store when it launched last month, and has now been changed to "Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR".

The original name, and current store page imagery, suggests a high-end simulator with impressive graphical fidelity. But trying the game on PS VR2, we found it falls well short of what you'd expect from a game sold on Sony's platform, and it currently sits at a 1.38-star rating on the PlayStation Store.

Starting with an amateurish "Made With Unity" screen that suggests the developer either hasn't paid for a Unity license or doesn't know how to turn this notice off, the game brings you to a low-resolution menu where the only Settings available are the sound levels.

Choosing to start a new game brings you to a hangar where you can upgrade your plane and start missions. In the headset, the resolution of this area is so low that you have to lean in to clearly read the text. There's also no guidance as to what you need to select to start flying.

Once you do figure out how to fly, you're suddenly jolted into a poorly lit cockpit with a floating blank tablet beside you. The tablet is completely inert, and there is no tutorial for how to fly a plane. If you didn't already know how to start a prop plane, you'd have no idea what to do.

Once you do get in the air, it's apparent just how low detail the environment is. It looks more like what you'd expect from a Quest 2 game than PS VR2, other than the lighting effects. During flight, you'll hear a voiceover offering random irrelevant flight facts, but nothing related to what you're supposed to be doing in the air.

Despite Microsoft's recent push towards multiplatform gaming, no official announcement has been made regarding a PS5 or PlayStation VR2 port. Given the marketing of the new PlayStation VR2 game and last year's launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 with PC VR support, we'd speculate many purchases were made mistakenly.

Here's the full download chart for March 2025:

While the publisher's ventured into flight sim territory before with last year's flatscreen game Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business, this isn't the first time we've seen 404 Games in the VR space. The publisher also launched Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator back in September, which currently sits at 1.58-star rating on the PlayStation Store.

If you've bought Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR, we'd advise against downloading it if you're after a refund. Sony's official refund policy states that a game cannot have been downloaded or streamed, and it must have been purchased in the last 14 days to be eligible. We've asked Sony if it's providing refunds that go beyond these terms, and we'll update this article if we get a response.

As for other games in the latest PlayStation VR2 download charts, March holds few surprises. Beat Saber, Among Us VR and Alien: Rogue Incursion rounded out the remaining top three positions across each region, though it's worth remembering these charts don't include PS5 games with optional PlayStation VR2 support. As such, the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy is completely absent.