Among Us VR Becoming Among Us 3D With Flatscreen Cross-Play

Among Us VR is being rebranded to Among Us 3D, introducing flatscreen support on Steam.

Two years after it initially launched, Schell Games and Innersloth announced that Among Us VR will soon be rebranded “over the next few months” across all existing platforms. The upcoming flatscreen adaptation on Steam will retain the VR game's first-person perspective, while cross-platform multiplayer between PC and VR players will be supported for Among Us 3D.

A release date for the flatscreen version remains unconfirmed, though Schell Games elaborated more on its upcoming plans. Among Us 3D is introducing a new in-game currency called Stardust, a move the studio states will expand customization options and “support the expansion of the game.”

As for additional plans, Among Us 3D plans to add new modes, new tasks, further collaborations and a wardrobe expansion. More limited time events are also on the way, following a series of events last year that included the vigilante focused 'Dum Justice,' month-long 'Lights Out' mode, and more. Here's the full roadmap for further details.

Elsewhere, Innersloth recently confirmed its current 2025 roadmap for the 2D game, which isn't compatible with Among Us 3D. By comparison, the original title is getting four new roles, a matchmaking system overhaul, new cosmetics and security updates. News on the animated Among Us TV series is also promised to arrive “soon.”

Among Us 3D will remain available on Quest, SteamVR, Pico, and PS VR2, while the flatscreen version is only confirmed for PC. A Steam Next Fest demo will go live on February 23 until March 1.