Among Us VR Turns The Lights Out In New Limited Time Mode

 Henry Stockdale
Among Us VR lights out mode

Among Us VR introduces a new limited-time 'Lights Out' mode today on all platforms.

Running from February 8 - March 12, 2024, Lights Out mode marks the latest Among Us VR update. Much like the flatscreen Among Us game, this includes the 'Engineers' role that lets Crewmates use vents. Schell Games confirms it can also be added to standard matches via custom lobby settings. There's also a new fully-animated 'Overscoped Hat' accessory for $2.99, as seen below.

Described as a new "tug-of-war dynamic game mode," Lights Out sees all crewmates become Engineers, where your lighting and vision change depending on how many tasks Engineers complete. However, it also decreases as Impostors eliminate Engineers or use sabotage.

Among Us VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, Pico and PSVR 2 for $9.99.

