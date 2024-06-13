Among Us VR Delivers Vigilante Justice With Today's Limited Time Event

Among Us VR delivers vigilante justice to the social deduction hit in a new limited-time event.

Launching today on all platforms, 'DUM Justice' is the latest free Among Us VR update that introduces a new role: The Vigilante. Despite being counted as Crewmates, developer Schell Games confirmed Vigilantes have a Kill ability similar to Impostors, and that can be performed on anyone. Roles aren't revealed if you get ejected, creating new considerations during voting.

Today's update also introduces another new cosmetic feature, gloves. You can buy the new Glove Pack: Catch Deez Hands DLC alone or in a 'DUM Duo' pack, which also features the Vigilante Hood.

DUM Justice is the third limited-time event to reach Among Us VR so far. February saw Schell Games release the month-long 'Lights Out' mode that lets all crewmates become Engineers, and visibility would increase when tasks were completed. An 'Infection Event' followed in April that tasks 'Chefs' with completing ten tasks to win, all while avoiding Zomburritos that seek to infect Chefs.

Among Us VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, Pico, and PSVR 2.