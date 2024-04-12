Among Us VR Adds Infection Event In New Limited Time Mode

Among Us VR pits Chefs against Zomburritos in a new limited-time Infection Event.

Marking the latest free Among Us VR update, Schell Games announced the Infection Event that splits you into two teams. Chefs are basically crewmates who must complete ten tasks to win, while Zomburritos must infect Chefs and turn them into Zomburritos. This occurs in a new 'Mess Hall' map, which adapts Polus Point by adding new areas like the kitchen.

New cosmetics are available with the paid Mess Hall DLC, offering a Zomburitto hat and the 'My Name Chef' hat from the original Among Us. The developer confirms this DLC will be removed once Infection ends, though a specific date for this wasn't announced. UploadVR has contacted Schell Games for clarification, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

Infection marks the second limited time event we've seen for Among Us VR. Back in February, Schell Games introduced the month-long 'Lights Out' mode that lets all crewmates become Engineers. Visibility would increase depending on how many tasks Engineers completed, though Impostors could decrease this by eliminating crewmates or using sabotage.

Among Us VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, Pico and PSVR 2.