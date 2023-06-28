Among Us VR Polus Point Map Launches In July

Among Us VR is adding the Polus Point map on July 27 with an open beta available before launch. Here's how to check it out:

Among Us VR players with the game purchased from Meta or Steam can access the open beta test of the map starting at 10 am Pacific on June 29 and ending at the same time on July 3.

We recommended Among Us VR when it released late last year, praising it for completing "its task of adapting the game so many have come to know with excellent sound, lighting, and interaction design." By early 2023, the game produced from a partnership between Shell Games, Innersloth, and Robot Teddy had sold more than 1 million copies.

To access the Polus Point map during the beta testing period, players can change which version of the game they have installed on their system.

Here's the instructions to access the beta release via Schell Games:

Instructions for Meta Players

Go to the Among Us VR Store Page

Change the Version dropdown from LIVE to Beta

You may need to uninstall and reinstall the game on your device

Instructions for STEAM players: