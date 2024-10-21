Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Conjures Up Full Launch Date Next Week

After years of being in early access, Blade and Sorcery: Nomad is finally receiving the 1.0 update next week.

A few months ago, Blade and Sorcery's PC version received its 1.0 update, with no launch date for the standalone Nomad in sight. After months of hard work, developer Warpfrog is bringing the 1.0 content to Blade and Sorcery: Nomad, alongside the launch of Citadel, which has been a PC-exclusive map for years.

The 1.0 update adds Crystal Hunt, a progression game mode for those seeking a campaign-based mode. There's also the introduction of skill trees, more spell combinations, and plenty of exciting skills to use for the first time. It's no surprise that our Blade and Sorcery review praised the experience.

Alongside the arrival of the Golem boss, a more interactive enemy than all of Blade and Sorcery: Nomad's other combatants, there's plenty in store for the full launch. Unfortunately, there are no plans for Blade and Sorcery: Nomad to receive Quest 3 upgrades, but hopefully the launch of the Quest 3S will help the developer reconsider.

Our Blade and Sorcery: Nomad review from November 2021 had a lot of praise for the standalone version of the physics-based combat game. However, a lot of missing content from the PC version, as well as a lack of progression, left us hoping for a full release.

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad will receive the 1.0 update on October 28 for the Meta Quest platform, and it's getting a price increase to $30.