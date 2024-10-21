Walkabout Mini Golf launched on Quest in 2020, Steam in 2021, Pico in 2022, PSVR 2 in 2023 and iOS in 2024.

Unwilling to stop there, Mighty Coconut is releasing an edition of the game that would seem at home in 1983.

"Modeling Lead Edward Felix thought it would be funny to tell our players that we’re launching the flat version of Walkabout Mini Golf to the best selling computer of all time…and then have it be the Commodore 64," Mighty Coconut's David Wyatt explained to UploadVR over email. "We all had a good laugh, then Edward spent the weekend just making it. When he shared it with the team, we thought it was so cool that we should wait until this year and 8-Bit Lair."

Walkabout teamed with Arcade Legend to make Felix's version of the game a playable arcade cabinet in VR, releasing it ahead of the 8-Bit Lair '80s-inspired DLC course arriving later this week.

"We thought it would be fun to hand them the 8-Bit Tourist Trap game to their team and let them not only port it into their arcade, but design a cabinet and decorate Arcade Legend in a fun themed way, as though their arcade was down the street from space where the skyscraper in 8-Bit Lair is," Wyatt explained. "And that it would make a fun warm up/cool down place for players to gather and hang… and to challenge each other. We are looking forward to seeing who makes the high score!"

The game includes Walkabout's first course, Tourist Trap, with Cherry Blossom, Seagull Stacks, and Arizona Modern listed as coming soon. You can visit the cabinet in Arcade Legend to play the retro version of Tourist Trap in VR, or check it out at walkaboutminigolf.net.

Of course, Walkabout is also available on the Quest Store, Steam Store, PlayStation Store, and Apple App Store.