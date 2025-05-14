VRChat Avatar Marketplace Opens To VR Fashion Designers

VRChat credits buy avatars made by a new group of creators skilled in the art of virtual reality fashion.

The new system allows users to try on sellers' avatars in a private space before buying.

"The Marketplace is an in-client store that allows users to buy and sell avatars," a VRChat representative explained over email. "Not only does this give creators another platform to monetize on VRChat, but it also makes finding an avatar far, far easier than before."

VRChat released a video explaining the new system, embedded below, with Polyarc's cute mouse Quill from the Moss VR games announced as one of the first avatars available through the system when it launches soon. VRChat describes the service as being open to "select sellers" at first.

"For creators, one of the constant pieces of feedback we heard was how overburdened they felt in supporting users unfamiliar with the tools needed to upload (or customize) their avatar," VRChat noted in a post. "This method reduces that burden, allowing them to spend more time creating and less time filtering through Discord messages."

If you're a creator in this area, we'd love to hear from you. Email tips@uploadvr.com or ian@uploadvr.com as we'll be covering this on an ongoing basis and would like to help more people understand some of the challenges in this area, as well as how this new VRChat Marketplace is poised to change the distribution of your work.