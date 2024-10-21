Elijah Wood Is Playing Scarecrow In Batman: Arkham Shadow

Elijah Wood is playing Scarecrow, Dr Jonathan Crane, in Meta's Batman: Arkham Shadow.

In a reveal on the YouTube channel Batman Arkham Videos, Wood described himself as a "massive Batman fan" and said he was "super intrigued at the notion that this next chapter in the Arkham series would be done entirely in VR".

The segment also shows clips of Wood doing motion capture for the character's animation, which he said was his first time using motion capture.

Batman: Arkham Shadow releases tomorrow, exclusively on Quest 3 & Quest 3S. It's being developed by a Meta-owned studio that says it's using the improved GPU power of the new headsets to deliver a graphical experience beyond what would have been possible on Quest 2, including crisp dynamic shadows.

UploadVR's Don Hopper went hands-on with Batman: Arkham Shadow two months ago in a 45-minute session, finding that "the atmospheric quality of the environment, excellent voice acting, and engaging use of gadgets and overall narrative are set to immerse you in Batman's world like never before."

Batman: Arkham Shadow comes free with any Quest 3S, and any Quest 3 purchased since September 25, until the end of April, after which (and for previous Quest 3 buyers) it will be priced at $50.