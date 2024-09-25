Batman: Arkham Shadow releases this October, and it comes free with every new Quest 3 or Quest 3S purchase.

Previously targeting an October release window, Meta revealed that Camouflaj's upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow is launching on October 22. During its annual Connect conference, Meta also confirmed every new Quest 3 family purchase from today until April 30, 2025, comes bundled with a free copy of the game and a three-month subscription for Meta Quest+.

It's a similar deal to Meta's previous Asgard's Wrath 2 bundle for Quest 3 headsets, and the 512GB model also featured a six-month subscription for Quest+. Much like the VR action RPG, Batman: Arkham Shadow's launch won't directly coincide with the Quest 3S release and Meta's latest headset arrives on October 15.

Pre-orders are now live for the Quest 3S, which features the same chipset and color passthrough mixed reality capabilities as Quest 3 but reduces costs by using older fresnel lenses and a fixed single panel. Quest 3S costs $300 for the 128GB model and $400 for the 256GB model, while the Quest 3 512GB model received a price cut from $650 to $500.

Batman: Arkham Shadow arrives on October 22 for the Meta Quest 3 family, and you can read our previous impressions below.