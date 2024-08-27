Batman: Arkham Shadow First Impressions: Taking Big Swings At Gotham's Rats On Quest 3

Recently I was invited by Meta to try out one of the most anticipated VR titles of 2024, Batman: Arkham Shadow from Camouflaj. During my demo session, I played an entire level of the game traversing the sewers of Gotham in search of a group of Police officers that have been taken hostage by the Rat King and his minions. This provided me with about 45 minutes of hands-on time in the upcoming title, so here are my thoughts.

The Sights and Sounds of Gotham’s Underworld

Descending into Gotham City’s sewer system, I was immediately struck by tension in the atmosphere. I walked in the dim lighting, past the gritty walls with layered audio, like the dripping of water from a distance or the scurrying of unseen rats. Camouflaj says they worked to implement Meta’s new Acoustic Ray Tracing . Altogether, I was immediately transported deep into grimy underside of Gotham.

Ryan Payton, Head of Studio and Game Director at Camouflaj, emphasized the studio’s effort to make Arkham Shadow's environments detailed and expansive, aiming to engage multiple senses dynamically wherever you are in the world and its story.

At times I felt like I was stepping into a living, breathing, Batman comic, anchored by impressive graphical fidelity and excellent voice acting. UploadVR was first to report about the use of real-time shadows in the game and now, having seen it with my own eyes, they truly are a standout feature here. Even the flutter of Batman’s cape casts an ominous shadow which seemingly wraps around enemies, reinforcing the threat I represent to criminals of Gotham.

In certain areas of the level I played, some of the textures still appeared to be low-resolution or flat. The Bat Signal, for example, pasted against the skybox when I emerged from the sewers, looked out of place and detracted from the illusion of a vast city.

Scaling issues in certain sewer tunnels and street scenes, while not game-breaking, were noticeable too. The build I played during my demo was not final, so hopefully some of these can be fixed prior to the game's launch, currently scheduled for October 2024.

The team at Camouflaj say they took inspiration from games like Half-Life: Alyx on how to maintain seamless storyline transitions and cutscenes without compromising the player's control. The voice acting really helps here, with lines delivered so authentically it feels as if you're living in a chapter of a graphic novel.

Character interactions in the level I played were well-scripted, and even supporting characters like Alfred aren’t just voices; they’re integral parts of your journey, further deepening the sense of being Bruce Wayne / Batman. Having Alfred’s voice in your ear was a standout for me. His constant presence isn’t just informative, he also serves to strengthen the bond you have with the game’s narrative, making you feel every bit like the Dark Knight of comics, games or films.

Another standout feature for me was using Detective Mode. Activated by a simple tap to the temple, which felt incredibly natural in VR, Detective Mode instantly gives clues on how to solve puzzles as well as shows enemy positions with a cool-looking holographic skeletal mesh. It ends up feeling a little like Batman’s tech version of Superman’s X-Ray vision.

Payton mentioned that other gadgets, like a gel launcher and a pair of shock gloves plus more will become available as the game progresses. He also mentioned that each level in the game would unlock a new gadget at some point, eventually allowing players to revisit areas and discover secrets they couldn’t access previously.

Combat: Rhythm Meets Restrictions

While it stays true to the original flat screen Arkham games, combat is where the demo started to get a bit frustrating for me. The combat system retains the rhythmic and flowing style of previous games in the Arkham series, which might be exactly what some people want, but for me in VR this delicate dance of lunging, punching and flinging Batarangs felt a bit too scripted.

When asked about this, Ryan Darcy, Design Director for Camouflaj, noted the studio drew inspiration from titles like Beat Saber and Superhot VR. Even though the gesture-based control system seems responsive — each punch or counter seems to fit into the choreography of the fights — these heavily scripted sequences also sacrifice the freedom some players crave in VR.

Darcy elaborated, “We aimed to recreate the Arkham combat system as faithfully as possible but adapted to gesture-based controls, maintaining that iconic rhythm.”

Lessons From Iron Man VR

The team at Camouflaj didn't just wander into Arkham Shadow without some serious credentials behind them. Their previous project, Iron Man VR, provided several key lessons learned that helped to influence the studio's approach in creating the next Arkham game in the long-running series.

One major takeaway was learning the importance of pacing and encounter design.

“In Iron Man VR, I added perhaps too many encounters... instantly regretted it when feedback indicated players were fatigued with combat,” Payton said.

The aim with Batman, then, was to make the combat encounters thoughtfully paced. This balancing act is critical, especially considering that this is a game filled with a variety of enemy types and mechanics, so maintaining engagement without overwhelming the player was essential.

We’ll be curious to see how the game's combat holds up across a full play through.

Final Thoughts

Batman: Arkham Shadow shows immense potential. The atmospheric quality of the environment, excellent voice acting, and engaging use of gadgets and overall narrative are set to immerse you in Batman's world like never before. Combat may prove divisive, especially among VR enthusiasts who prefer less scripted experiences, but it stands as a sincere homage to the Arkham legacy. Batman: Arkham Shadow is shaping up to be a must-play for VR gamers and Batman fans alike and we’ll keep you updated with more insights as we get closer to launch day, so stay tuned!

Batman Arkham Shadow officially launches in October exclusively for Meta Quest 3.