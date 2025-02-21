VR Survival Shooter Silent North Starts Early Access This March On Quest & Steam

Silent North brings the VR zombie survival game from the Ghosts of Tabor studio to Quest and Steam this March, starting with an early access alpha.

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor, GRIM) and published by Beyond Frames Entertainment, Silent North is a new PvPvE VR shooter set in the Alps. Tasked with fending off the harsh winter environment and zombies alike, you'll need to survive against the infected hordes and other survivors as you fight for the scarce supply of resources.

0:00 / 0:57 1×

Survival in this harsh environment involves managing basic needs like sustenance and warmth, all while looting different villages for supplies. You can form alliances with other players if you wish, and the developer states the day and night cycle provides strategic opportunities like offering the cover of darkness for stealth or spotting enemies from afar in daylight.

Next month's launch follows the recent early access alpha for GRIM, a Rust-inspired VR survival multiplayer sandbox game. Co-developed by Spoonfed Interactive and Combat Waffle Studios, this PvPvE game sees you trying to survive while fighting for resources after efforts to colonize Mars failed.

Silent North arrives in early access on March 20 on Quest and Steam, and pre-orders are live now on the Horizon Store with a 15% discount. The Steam version will also receive a 15% discount at launch.