Steam Next Fest June 2026: Here Are The Featured PC VR Demos

Steam Next Fest is back with a fresh crop of new PC VR demos to play. The event starts today and runs through June 22.

As always, this week-long festival features a mix of demos for upcoming games and games that have already released on other VR platforms, like Loop One Done, Fixer Undercover, and Peak Rhythm.

We received this list from Valve nearly two weeks ago, so it is subject to change. Some developers may have registered for the event and subsequently dropped out. We have already seen some participants developing hybrid titles release a demo that is not VR supported. We do our best to catch these ahead of time and exclude them from the list below.

Other developers may also release demos for their games despite not being a part of this event. Games can also be erroneously tagged as VR when they are not planned to have VR support. As always, we will update this list if we come across any changes.

Most importantly, many of these demos may only be available this week, so be sure to jump on the ones that catch your interest.

For now, here's the full list of participants we are aware of:

Steam Next Fest starts today and runs until June 22 at 1pm ET.