Loop One: Done Is A Roomscale Mixed Reality Sandbox About Automation

Loop One: Done is a mixed reality sandbox game about automation that's heading to Quest Early Access next week.

Described as a “mixed reality automation game where you record loops with drones and robots,” Loop One: Done sees you placing buildings across your play space to mine for materials. Factories can then convert these materials for better products, while you can record loops to automate this process and become as efficient as possible.

0:00 / 0:53 1×

It's a solo independent project by Jonas Sandstedt, who confirms that he handles all the programming, art, music, design, marketing, and more. Loop One: Done has been in development for over four years, and Sandstedt plans to “push out many new updates” after the early access launch, with new facilities and materials for expanding your factory, alongside a scenario mode.

Loop One: Done is built for hand tracking with support for controllers, looking to deliver roomscale gameplay through selecting 'XL scale' while also supporting smaller play spaces with a 'Miniature Mode.' There's also a campaign mode with objectives and tasks to complete for unlocking new facilities or materials, alongside a sandbox mode.

Loop One: Done enters early access on May 2 for $12.99 on the wider Meta Quest platform.