GRIM Takes VR Survival Multiplayer To Mars This Week In Early Access On Quest & Steam

GRIM, a VR multiplayer survival sandbox set on Mars that's inspired by RUST, kicks off its early access alpha this week on Quest and Steam.

Developed by one-person team Spoonfed Interactive with support from Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor, Silent North), GRIM promises a focus on realism with a sci-fi twist. Set in a post-apocalyptic world featuring PvP and PvE elements, you try to survive following failed Martian colonization efforts. Here's the extended trailer.

After awakening on a Mars that's been stripped of its resources, this involves fighting for survival across the red planet's harsh environments and against other players. With the dwindling resources scattered across Mars, surviving the red planet in GRIM involves avoiding hazards like extreme weather. That's while maintaining a limited oxygen supply, plus monitoring hunger and hydration.

You'll also need to scavenge for food, water, firearms, and ammunition across abandoned outposts, craft makeshift weapons, alongside building and fortifying your base. If you so wish, the game also lets you choose to work together with other survivors by forging alliances.

GRIM begins its Early Access Alpha on January 16 on Steam and Meta Quest for $20. While it's not arriving on the same date, a PlayStation VR2 version has been previously confirmed, too.