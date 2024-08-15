Silent North Is An Intense VR Survival Shooter Coming To Quest & Steam

Silent North is an intense VR survival shooter that pits you against the undead and other players, and it's coming to Quest and Steam.

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios (Ghosts of Tabor, GRIM), Silent North is a stylized PvPvE VR shooter set in the Alps. You're tasked with battling against the elements while fending off Infected and other players, scavenging for gear and crafting essentials. The studio states you can team up with others or fight solo across this "unpredictable, ever-changing" landscape.

"In the Swiss Alps, survival means scavenging gear from villages, like damaged clothes. Crafting essentials or gather resources to keep yourself alive, or battling foes for superior equipment. For the boldest, venturing into quarantined zones yields invaluable loot. Gear up and adapt to survive," states publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment.

Silent North targets an early access release on Quest and Steam in 2025.