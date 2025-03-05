A new Apple Immersive Video releasing in April will see Joe Buck give viewers a tour of Yankee Stadium before and during a Friday Night Baseball game.

VIP: Yankee Stadium will be hosted by veteran sportscaster Joe Buck, and the game is a June 2024 matchup between the New York Yankees and their "longtime rivals" (I'm told), the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's served in the Apple TV app with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

"From early morning prep scenes to a tense nighttime finale, viewers will go far beyond the front row — with an all-encompassing look at how elite athletes, die-hard fans, dedicated staff, and epic moments make the Bronx ballpark legendary," Apple says.

The announcement comes a week after Apple announced Bono: Stories Of Surrender, a documentary releasing in May which will be the first feature-length Apple Immersive Video.

While some baseball watchers (and particularly Yankees fans) with an Apple Vision Pro will likely enjoy the experience, that it will involve a match from 10 months ago will disappoint others. It's a similar situation to the Super Bowl LVIII Highlights and 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Apple Immersive Videos. What sports fans are really waiting for is the ability to watch games live in immersive video, as they can for NBA games on Quest but in 3D. But streaming high-bitrate immersive video is a significantly more challenging proposition than preproducing it. Can Apple deliver this any time soon?