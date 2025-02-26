Bono: Stories Of Surrender Will Be The First Feature-Length Apple Immersive Video

Bono: Stories Of Surrender, a documentary launching in May, will be the first feature-length Apple Immersive Video.

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K per-eye resolution, 90FPS, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's served in the Apple TV app with higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

October saw the release of the first scripted Apple Immersive Video short film, Submerged. Then, in November, The Weeknd released the first Apple Immersive Music Video.

Those projects had runtimes of 16 minutes and 5 minutes respectively. In May, they'll both be dwarfed by the "feature-length" Bono: Stories Of Surrender documentary, as Apple describes it.

Apple hasn't yet gone into specific details about the documentary, but Deadline reports it's directed by Andrew Dominik (the director of the film The Assassination of Jesse James) and will reimagine Bono’s critically-acclaimed one-man stage show by the same name, which itself was based on his bestselling memoir.

Bono: Stories Of Surrender is set to release on May 30, and the immersive version will be exclusive to Apple Vision Pro.