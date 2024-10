52 NBA Games This Season Will Again Be Streamed In 180-Degrees To Quest For Free

For the fourth year in a row, 52 NBA games this season will be streamed in 180-degrees to Quest headsets in the US for free.

That means that American owners of Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, or Quest 3S can virtually sit courtside at no extra cost, through the Xtadium XR sports viewing app. Xtadium also streams NASCAR for free, and UFC fights for Fight Pass subscribers.

0:00 / 0:13 1× NBA games in Xtadium in immersive 180°

The free NBA games come by way of an ongoing multi-year partnership between Meta and the NBA, which sees Quest continue to be "the official VR headset of the NBA".

Here's the full list of games:

October 25: Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5:00 pm PT)

October 26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls (5:00 pm PT)

October 28: Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic (4:00 pm PT)

November 2: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets (5:00 pm PT)

November 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons (4:30 pm PT)

November 7: Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs (7:00 pm PT)

November 12: Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (6:00 pm PT)

November 15: Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers (4:00 pm PT)

November 19: Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5:00 pm PT)

November 22: Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards (4:00 pm PT)

November 24: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3:00 pm PT)

November 26: Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5:00 pm PT)

November 29: Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets (4:30 pm PT)

December 1: Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3:00 pm PT)

December 3: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets (4:00 pm PT)

December 5: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5:00 pm PT)

December 8: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors (3:30 pm PT)

December 20: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat (5:00 pm PT)

December 26: Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (4:00 pm PT)

December 27: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns (6:00 pm PT)

December 28: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls (6:00 pm PT)

December 29: Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics (3:00 pm PT)

January 3, 2025: San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets (6:00 pm PT)

January 4, 2025: New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls (5:00 pm PT)

January 6, 2025: Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5:00 pm PT)

January 10, 2025: Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers (4:00 pm PT)

January 18, 2025: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6:00 pm PT)

January 19, 2025: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (4:00 pm PT)

January 24, 2025: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets (4:00 pm PT)

January 27, 2025: Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (4:30 pm PT)

February 2, 2025: LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors (12:30 pm PT)

February 3, 2025: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5:00 pm PT)

February 8, 2025: Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5:00 pm PT)

February 10, 2025: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4:00 pm PT)

February 22, 2025: Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls (4:30 pm PT)

February 24, 2025: Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers (4:00 pm PT)

March 3, 2025: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5:00 pm PT)

March 10, 2025: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs (5:30 pm PT)

March 14, 2025: LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks (4:30 pm PT)

March 16, 2025: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3:00 pm PT)

March 20, 2025: New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets (4:00 pm PT)

March 22, 2025: Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks (4:00 pm PT)

March 23, 2025: Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets (3:00 pm PT)

March 24, 2025: Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets (4:30 pm PT)

March 27, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls (4:00 pm PT)

March 28, 2025: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5:00 pm PT)

March 29, 2025: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4:30 pm PT)

March 31, 2025: LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic (4:00 pm PT)

April 5, 2025: New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (12:00 pm PT)

April 6, 2025: Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets (5:00 pm PT)

April 11, 2025: LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings (7:00 pm PT)

April 13, 2025: LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12:30 pm PT)

Xtadium allows you to teleport between courtside and behind-basket cameras so you can get the best view at all times. You can also virtually sit with friends if they also own a Quest headset, and they'll appear beside you as their Meta Avatar.

Mixed reality Multi-Game Mode

The 52 180-degree immersive games are free, but NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch any games on floating 2D virtual TV screens in mixed reality using Xtadium's Multi-Game Mode. This mode supports up to nine games simultaneously, and you can also apparently see stats and alerts.

You can also view the NBA games in 180 degrees in Meta Horizon Worlds, which includes an NBA Arena where you can "play interactive games like the Slam Dunk Jam and Basket Blitz to show off your skills as you hang out with fellow fans".