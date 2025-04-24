Meta Horizon Worlds now supports 3D 180° video on Quest for its streamed events such as concerts.

Previously, immersive videos such as the Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, and Doja Cat concerts were streamed in 2D in the Music Valley of Horizon Worlds, despite being filmed in 3D and available to watch in 3D in the Meta Quest TV app.

That meant that Quest owners who wanted to watch these events in VR with a friend or just didn't know that only the Meta Quest TV version was 3D (Meta heavily pushes the Horizon Worlds version) were missing out on the sense of depth and scale 3D offers until now.

An Alesso concert and Bleachers iHeartRadio session recorded last year are now being replayed in 3D 180° in Music Valley, while a Doja Cat concert from 2023 will be replayed in 3D 180° from 5pm PT today.

While 3D is a welcome addition, the resolution and bitrate of Meta's concert events still leaves much to be desired. It's a far cry from Apple's Metallica concert immersive video, for example, where the quality is so good it can sell the idea of immersive video to even nonbelievers.

If you end up attending the Doja Cat concert in Horizon Worlds, let us know what you think of the quality and 3D implementation in the comments below.