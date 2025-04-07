Starvault VR Is A 5v5 FPS MOBA Coming To Quest

Starvault VR is a new sci-fi fantasy 5v5 FPS MOBA coming to Quest.

Developed by Theia Games, Starvault VR is a first person team-based VR hero MOBA set in a sci-fi fantasy universe. You'll pick your hero, master their unique abilities, and team up in 5v5 battles requiring skill, strategy, fast reflexes, and teamwork.

Engagements occur across large battlefields, where NPCs and players fight to push through enemy defenses, destroy towers, level up, and outplay opponents. The seven announced heroes each have their own unique stories, weapons and abilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses, the balancing of which can be as crucial for victory as technical skill.

Theia Games advised the physics-based combat is built from the ground up and custom-designed for VR. Weapons include bows and arrows, melee weapons, and long-ranged, high-powered guns. Movement types vary between heroes and include traditional FPS joystick movement, “gorilla-style” hand movement in which you'll “walk and jump like a beast,” and head-guided flight.

Starvault VR will launch for Meta Quest 2 and 3. Interested players are encouraged to hop into Theia Games' Discord to request closed beta access.