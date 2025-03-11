A Metallica Apple Immersive concert experience featuring three songs, performed during the band's current tour, is releasing on Friday.

The experience was filmed in Mexico City during Metallica's ongoing M72 World Tour, and will let Apple Vision Pro owners experience the band performing the songs Whiplash, One, and Enter Sandman “from vantage points as close up as the famed Snake Pit, to wide-angle views of the band’s energetic performance in the round”.

To produce the experience, Apple says it built a custom stage layout featuring 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, some stabilized, others cable-suspended, and even remote-controlled camera dolly systems moving around the stage.

“With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time,” Apple says.

For Metallica fans who don't own a Vision Pro, Apple will be demoing a shorter version of the experience featuring one song, Whiplash, at Apple Stores beginning this Friday.

The experience will join the three existing Apple Immersive music experiences already available on Vision Pro: Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Raye's 'Concert For One', and The Weeknd's Open Hearts music video.