Raye's 'Concert For One' Apple Immersive Video Releases Next Week

Apple's new Concert For One immersive video series debuts on Friday with a set from Raye.

"Through a set recorded at Air Studios in London alongside her 20-piece band, six-time BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter RAYE offers her blend of R&B, jazz, and pop to viewers from the best seat in the house."

What Is Apple Immersive Video? The Apple Immersive Video format is 180-degree video with 8K resolution, stereoscopic 3D, high dynamic range (HDR), and spatial audio. It's served in the Apple TV app with much higher bitrate than many other immersive video platforms. We highly praised Apple Immersive Video in our Vision Pro review. It's not possible to cast or record Apple Immersive Video though, so you'll have to take our word for it unless you have access to a Vision Pro.

The announcement comes as The Weeknd just released the first ever Apple Immersive music video yesterday, featuring an original song called Open Hearts, which we were highly impressed by.

Apple also announced that the third episode of its Adventure series, Ice Dive, will release in the US in December, as well as the third episode of its Wild Life series, featuring Sharks.

Further, next year Apple will release a fourth episode of Adventure, Deep Water Solo, and a second episode of Elevated, taking you above the state of Maine.

Ice Dive, Sharks, Deep Water Solo, and Maine

Apple Immersive Video seems to be the company's key focus for VR Vision Pro content.

The Weeknd and Raye's musical experiences are arriving a month after the first ever Apple Immersive Video short film, Submerged, which we described as "a must-see for cinephiles and prospective filmmakers" in our review.

Apple Immersive Video is exclusively available on Apple Vision Pro for free via the Apple TV app. There's no way to cast or record it, so you'll have to take our word when we say that its quality is so good that it may even be a headset-seller for Apple once cheaper Vision headsets arrive.