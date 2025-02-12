Dreams Of Another Turns Destruction Into Creation This Year On PlayStation VR2

Created by the PixelJunk studio, Dreams of Another seeks to turn destruction into creation this year on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Q-Games and directed by multimedia artist Baiyon, Dreams of Another was officially announced during Sony's State of Play presentation. The studio states it's built the game around a philosophical theme of “No Creation Without Destruction” where you create objects by shooting guns, rather than destroy them. Here's the announcement trailer.

Detailed further in a press release, Q-Games states it's creating this dreamlike world using “unique point cloud technology.” Dreams of Another promises unconventional perspectives on societal norms, an “experimental” soundtrack from Baiyon, and various characters ranging from “The Man in Pajamas” to “The Wandering Soldier.”

Dreams of Another also joins a growing list of PlayStation VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements, which recently added Arken Age and Subside. Not much is currently known about the planned performance upgrades for Sony's mid-generation console, though the studio states this will deliver “vivid and smooth point cloud visuals with high-resolution support.”

Dreams of Another reaches PS5 and PlayStation VR2 later this year.