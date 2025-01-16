Arken Age Review - Satisfying Sci-Fi Adventure With Great VR Design

Arken Age delivers a satisfying sci-fi action-adventure that shines with its clever VR gameplay design. Read on for our full review.

There aren't many VR games where I'd consider haptics to be a standout feature. It's a welcome addition that complements immersion if implemented effectively, sure, but that's rarely anything exceptional on PlayStation VR2. In that regard, Arken Age surprised me during my first enemy encounter. Parrying an enemy's sword attack leaves a lingering vibration like your blade is actually recoiling, and it's that moment where I realized this is something special.

The Facts



What is it?: A VR sci-fi action-adventure where you defend this world against mechanical creatures.

Platforms: PC VR,

Release Date: Out now

Developer: VitruviusVR

Price: $39.99 : A VR sci-fi action-adventure where you defend this world against mechanical creatures. PlayStation VR2 (Reviewed on PS VR2 with a PS5 Pro)Out nowVitruviusVR$39.99

Arken Age immediately shows proficiency in VR-first design. That’s evident from the very beginning of Arken Age through its pleasingly tactile menus, giving you effectively a tablet-like device that acts as your menu. Grabbing said tablet off your body would’ve been preferable over pressing a face button to summon it, even more so when you realize your weapons and batteries to power them are conveniently holstered across your body.

0:00 / 0:10 1× Arken Age combat clip captured by UploadVR on PS VR2 with a PS5 Pro

Granted, that's a minor complaint when the wider physicality feels particularly great. A small flick of the wrists lets you pull out pickaxes to climb surfaces, and this motion usually feels responsive. Elsewhere, recovering health involves physically injecting a syringe into an arm or eating fruit by moving fruit toward your mouth. Small but important details for building immersion.

A laborious tutorial leaves Arken Age's initial pacing feeling slightly slow, segmenting this with mandatory lessons chosen at a command desk. As the Untethered One, your goal is to free this beautiful terraformed world called the Bio-Chasm from the corrupting Hyperion, a robotic race intent on destroying your people. With the world's creator mysteriously missing, an often predictable narrative sees you discover what happened to the Grand Arborist.

Very minor spoilers ahead in the next paragraph.

Without revealing any particulars, Arken Age follows a trend we've recently seen with VR games like Epyka and Alien: Rogue Incursion. The finale doesn't outright state a sequel or other follow-up is coming, but an open-ended conclusion makes it clear that the overall story isn't over. Still, this doesn't feel like a game artificially split in half and where we conclude is a natural stopping point.

Arken Age screenshot captured by UploadVR on PlayStation VR2 with PS5 Pro

Clearing this linear campaign took me roughly 10 hours, and that's while also clearing some additional side content. Each area has a handful of green relics to destroy that open up rewards in the Sanctuary, while one area lets you summon waves of Hyperion to unlock new items. Some are more essential, like door keys for optional tombs, though others provide welcome bonuses like extra supplies or currency.

Arken Age splits this map into sections with different objectives for each. I wish the game wouldn't cut to black whenever you enter a new location, though. Some objectives require backtracking, like claiming an item you couldn't previously reach because you didn't have the security clearance. Thankfully, fast travel between set teleportation devices machines makes this a quick process. You can handily teleport to your last visited device at any moment from the save menu.

Most objectives require either finding specific objects or destroying all the Hyperion soldiers. Different enemy abilities like sniping me from afar, grabbing me with vines or straight up curling into a ball to self-destruct keep combat interesting throughout with strong enemy variety. Multiple units will often attack at once, so you need to keep your guard up.

Arken Age screenshot captured by UploadVR on PlayStation VR2 with PS5 Pro

Enemies could use some additional voice lines as the rank-and-file scroll through the same handful of phrases, boss fights excluded. However, combat is easily where Arken Age shines and one aspect I particularly like is how enemies adapt their strategies depending on your position. Seeing them put away the guns to summon a sword and shield shows reactivity that makes sense.

The Untethered One can access three well-designed main weapons with upgrade mods discoverable across the Bio-Chasm. For example, your 'light gun' can equip upgrades like a laser sight for better accuracy, while I basically turned my 'heavy gun' into a weird cross between a sniper gun and crossbow for stronger hits but higher battery consumption. My heavy gun was initially more like a shotgun where you actively feel the recoil push you back.

The energy sword remains my favorite weapon and noticeably registers the speed of your strike, letting me decapitate or dismember these robotic foes to pleasing effect. Cutting these malicious robots in half with a clean strike feels good, and a good parry rewards you with a clean opening. As does blocking bullet fire with your weapon while you sprint toward them, sword in hand.

Arken Age screenshot captured by UploadVR on PlayStation VR2 with PS5 Pro

Each weapon also offers manual reloading, though it's not like other VR shooters where you might slide ammo into a pistol. Instead, you must plug a battery pack into every weapon and then cock it back into position. Nothing too over the top, sure, but its a fitting approach for this sci-fi world. If you prefer automatic reloads, Arken Age allows this by briefly placing your gripped weapon over your shoulder.

My biggest complaint is that on PlayStation VR2, attacking enemies with the sword will sometimes cause it to get stuck in the air. Dropping the weapon doesn't help since it takes a couple of seconds to return to its holstered position. I've yet to test Arken Age on Steam, so I can't currently confirm if that's an issue on both platforms or just with the Sense controllers.

Comfort Arken Age uses artificial stick-based locomotion with no option for teleportation locomotion. Movement can be based off your head's direction or hands, and there's four different camera options. Seated mode is supported, allowing you to verify your height and the floor offset. You can turn off camera turning entirely, so you'd need to physically turn around. Snap and smooth turning are also available with adjustable speeds. Comfort vignettes can be selected. Pushing in the left analog stick lets you sprint, while pushing in the right analog stick does a quick dash backwards for avoiding enemy attacks. You can toggle how you grip items, too. Three difficulty settings are available that affect the following attributes: health, enemy bullet velocity/DPS and melee attack speed, how much health syringes restore, item cost, and ammo availability. Your heavy gun and battery slots can be switched to your left or right shoulder, while your sword and light gun can also be swapped to left or right on your waist-level holster. Swimming offers two methods of movement when you're underwater, using analog stick controls or physically moving your hands — it's also impossible to drown in Arken Age, so you won't need to come up for air at set intervals. You can save at any point, fast travel to select locations, turn on hints, and turn off subtitles. Haptic feedback can also be disabled.

These aren't the only tools at your disposal, either. Using your accumulated credits, the Untethered One has convenient access to shops where you can purchase grenades, mines, axes, health syringes, shields, and more. All useful in a pinch, though these are also summoned via a face button. Thinking of grenades, it's incredibly satisfying to throw an enemy's grenade back at them.

However, I must stress this isn't a game I'd recommend to VR newcomers due to the intense motion combat can cause. Some Hyperion enemies can tether you with vines to stop your movement and pull you to them, throwing you into the air and I can see that causing considerable discomfort. Vignettes can be applied to help ease this, and I've detailed the wider comfort settings above.

Arken Age screenshot captured by UploadVR on PlayStation VR2 with PS5 Pro

Playing on PlayStation VR2 also adds some welcome features. Dynamic foveated rendering is available in both Performance and Quality Modes — more on those modes below — and eye-tracking when using weapons provides a welcome aim assist. Closing one eye enables a sniper scope on your heavy gun delivering greater immersion, while firing weapons has good resistance from the adaptive triggers.

PS5 Pro Upgrades For PlayStation VR2 players with a PS5 Pro, Arken Age offers two choices. Performance Mode is the developer's recommended choice that lets you play at a native 90fps and 3040 × 2240 resolution. Quality Mode uses 60fps gameplay with reprojection and a higher resolution of 4000 × 4096. For this review, I primarily used Performance Mode. VitruviusVR also confirmed Arken Age on PS5 Pro has a 15% resolution boost over the base PS5 console in Performance Mode, and a 25% resolution boost in Quality Mode.

What tops this off is the strong presentation that's evident across Arken Age. Some minor jank is noticeable at times with textures visibly changing as you get closer even on PS5 Pro, though it's rarely a concern. The vibrant environments show a surprising beauty to this often mechanical world, one that's complemented by good audio design.

Arken Age Review - Final Verdict

Arken Age delivers clever VR-first gameplay design for a great sci-fi adventure. The intense motion makes this unsuitable for VR newcomers and the narrative isn't especially compelling, yet the vibrant presentation and rewarding combat makes this easier to overlook.

Between combat's great integration of haptic feedback, strong enemy variety and satisfying kills, Arken Age is an easy recommendation.

UploadVR uses a 5-Star rating system for our game reviews – you can read a breakdown of each star rating in our review guidelines.