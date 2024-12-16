Subside Reaches PS VR2 This Week With PS5 Pro Enhancements

Subside brings the aquatic VR experience to PlayStation VR2 this week with PS5 Pro enhancements, and a free demo is out now.

Previously launched on Steam in September, we previously praised Subside for its breathtaking scenes as you explore these shallow water environments. While we've known for several months that a PlayStation VR2 version is in development, developer Khena B confirmed it's now reaching Sony's headset on December 20. Here's the recent trailer showing gameplay in action.

Speaking on social media, the developer revealed that the PlayStation VR2 has higher resolution compared to PC VR thanks to using dynamic foveated rendering. On PS5 Pro, Subside features dynamic shadows, an edge blur effect and a slight resolution increase through foveated rendering. Both versions of the PS5 console will run the game at 90hz with no reprojection.

Subside launches on December 20 for $25 on PlayStation VR2, and a free PS VR2 demo is out now. Elsewhere, it's also on PC VR with a free Steam demo.