Subside In The Works For PlayStation VR2

Known for its rich visuals, we recently praised Subside for delivering breathtaking scenes filled with realistic marine life and meticulously crafted shallow water environments to explore.

Following last month's Steam release, developer Khena B released new gameplay footage showing the shallow water diving simulation running on PSVR 2 using dynamic foveated rendering at a native 90Hz refresh rate.

When asked about a release date, the developer replied, "Hopefully before the end of the year."

This is great news if you're eager to explore Subside's amazing and sometimes eerie underwater virtual reality environments on a new platform. Our recent hands-on praised the game for offering intuitive controls, "stunning visuals," and "meticulous attention to detail" as you encounter marine life within these waters.

Subside is available now on Steam with a free demo available, and we'll keep you informed as we learn more about the PSVR 2 launch.