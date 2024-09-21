Subside’s SteamVR Release Delivers Eye-Watering Graphics

Subside’s realistic graphics continue to impress in the game's full release on Steam. After a successful demo period that caught the attention of VR enthusiasts, A2D’s VR diving sim has officially launched and we dove back in to soak up more of its amazing underwater visuals.

From our first dive Subside’s realistic underwater world is what stood out and the full release expands on the demo’s captivating environment, offering even broader and richer underwater scenes to explore and enjoy.

Visuals That Stand Out

The graphics in Subside are nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine yourself submerged in shallow waters where sunlight dances through the currents in a mesmerizing display of light and shadow. Each beam pierces the underwater expanse while creating a stunning interplay of colors and reflections that breathes a sense of realism rarely seen in many VR titles.

Meticulous attention to detail is also apparent in the models of the marine life seen populating the waters of Subside. Fish dart and shimmer with realistic scales that catch the light just right, and each species moves with lifelike fluidity, and sunken wrecks and intricate seafloor formations are rendered with such precision that you might find yourself pausing just to take it all in.

Beyond just having stunning visuals, Subside boasts an actively engaging environment as well. Seaweed sways with the currents, schools of fish scatter as you approach, and muted underwater sounds surround you in a way that can almost be felt. Even the smallest details like scattered particles floating around or the occasional leaf resting on the water's surface contribute to an immersive experience that provides a sense of visual realism in VR.

Hands-On Experience With Subside

Subside’s controls are intuitive. Using natural arm motions for locomotion ensures seamless navigation and the swimming mechanics also add to the authenticity, although constant arm movement can be tiring. The inclusion of teleport-style movement and various comfort options accommodates those prone to motion sickness and players can also unlock upgrades, such as diving fins, enhancing their exploration capabilities and making it much less tiring to explore Subside’s depths.

The game delivers a rich exploratory experience. With multiple ocean habitats, shipwrecks, underwater caves and additional experiences such as submerging into a shark cage or diving with whales, Subside encourages hours of immersive exploration and ensures players are constantly engaged. Interaction accuracy feels refined in the full release, making tasks like picking up collectibles more responsive. Climbing around wreckage or traversing small cave openings provided moments of presence that created a magical in-game experience.

Performance Considerations

While Subside excels visually, it demands a high-performance PC to fully experience those mind-blowing graphics in all their glory. Although the recommended specs listed on the game's Steam page indicate that a mid-range PC should be enough, players with this or less powerful systems may still encounter frame drops in detailed environments. Additionally, some swimming mechanics, particularly during rapid ascents or descents, can feel less responsive. Despite these minor issues, overall performance remains solid, providing a deeply satisfying experience.

💡 Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600 (Minimum); Core i7-7700 / Ryzen 5 1600 (Recommended)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 6800S (Minimum); Geforce RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 6800 (Recommended)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

VR Support: SteamVR. Oculus Touch, Valve Index

Subside transitions from a promising demo to a fully realized VR experience that sets a new standard for underwater exploration. A2D’s creation is visually stunning and engaging, making it a testament to VR’s growing capability of blurring lines between virtual and real-world activities. If your PC meets the recommended specs, this game is a must-play, inviting you to dive deep into an exquisitely crafted underwater simulation.

For more information or to experience Subside's amazing visuals for yourself, be sure to check it out at the link below. The demo remains available for those wanting to test the waters before fully committing to the dive.