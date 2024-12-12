Smash Drums Adds Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters & More In The 2000s Rock Legends Music Pack

Smash Drums goes back to the 2000s with its latest Rock Legends Music Pack, and that's out today.

The latest premium DLC for the VR rhythm game, Smash Drums is now heading to the 2000s with five new rock tracks from the early millennium. Initially launched in 2021, this follows previous themed DLC packs set around the '70s and '80s, punk music, and pop-rock. Here's the new trailer.

0:00 / 1:11 1×

Available today, here's the full tracklist:

Blur – Song 2

Evanescence – Bring Me To Life

Fall Out Boy – Thnks Fr Th Mmrs

Foo Fighters – The Pretender

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Snow (Hey Oh)

“With this pack, I'm excited to share a slice of my own high school/college playlist — the very songs that inspired me while dreaming up Smash Drums, a few years ago. Playing them now in the game is even more awesome than I imagined.” says Potam, CEO of PotamWorks, in a prepared statement.

Smash Drums - 2000s Rock Legends Music Pack arrives today on the Meta Quest platform for $5.99.