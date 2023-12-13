Smash Drums Mixes Paint With Punk In Latest Update

Smash Drums receives more colorful mixed reality support tomorrow, joining the new 'Punk Rock Legends' DLC on Quest.

Available in solo modes, Smash Drums' latest update marks its third premium DLC following the recent '70s' and '80s Rock Legends' song packs. Introducing five licensed songs from artists like blink-182 and Sum 41, you can watch them being played in the 'Smashed Reality' MR mode below:

Here's the full tracklist:

blink-182 – All The Small Things

Jimmy Eat World – Sweetness

Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop

Sum 41 – Fat Lip

The All-American Rejects – Move Along

Notably, Smash Drums is also enhancing mixed reality support with the 'Paint Shop' update. "Players can now 'throw' paint on their real-world walls and ceiling, turning each session into a vibrant spectacle of color and creativity," explains developer Potam in a press release. Hitting drums releases splashes of paint across your backdrop, while missing notes causes paint to run down the walls.

Smash Drums mixed reality screenshot

The Punk Rock Legends DLC arrives this week on the Meta Quest platform for $6. Much like the 70s and 80s DLC, a Pico version is planned but release dates remain unconfirmed. MR support remains Quest exclusive.