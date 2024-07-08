Smash Drums: Pop Rock Legends DLC Is For All Of Us In Our Mid-30s

Smash Drums lets you live out your dreams of performing as a drummer on stage in VR and MR, and the Pop Rock Legends DLC is now available.

The Pop Rock Legends DLC adds five new songs to the game, which you can play at your leisure both on your own and online on Meta Quest 2, Pro, and 3. The songs are big hits from the '90s and early 00s. Here's the full tracklist - Friday I'm in Love by The Cure, It's My Life by Bon Jovi, Zombie by The Cranberries, Alright by Supergrass, Hanging by a Moment by Lifehouse.

Alongside Pop Rock Legends, Smash Drums also received a multiplayer update. You can now change up the way you look in the multiplayer arenas, which should help everyone show off their individual style of choice. This will likely add more incentive to keep playing multiplayer, and developer Potam states that further updates will appear in the coming months, likely meaning more cosmetics.

Smash Drums - Pop Rock Legends is available now on the Meta Quest platform, and the base game is also on Pico.