Kayak VR: Mirage receives a new DLC location, available today on Steam and PSVR 2.

Marking the next Kayak VR: Mirage environment previously mentioned alongside last year's Christmas update, Better Than Life's new update takes us to Soča Valley in Slovenia. That includes a whitewater section with both rapids and waterfalls, while more relaxed exploration remains available. Furthermore, today's update also adds body IK (inverse kinematics) using Metahumans to the kayaking sim.

0:00 / 1:05 1×

I briefly played the new DLC on Steam before today's launch, and I found Soča Valley to be a strong addition to Kayak VR: Mirage. Using an RTX 4070 Ti Super and Intel i9-12900 processor, the presentation remains stunning and it's renewed my appreciation for the kayaking sim. Exploring the new environment usually felt calming, while venturing down the rapids and waterfalls was particularly thrilling.

We previously recommended Better Than Life's sim in our Kayak VR: Mirage review. Calling it "a simple premise with a solid execution," we considered it a quiet highlight of last year's PSVR 2 launch window.

Kayak VR: Mirage is a quiet highlight of the PSVR 2 launch window and thrives in its free roam mode. The competitive multiplayer won’t suit everyone and seeing everything doesn’t take long, but the realistic physics and stunning presentation will keep me coming back for a long time.

The Kayak VR: Mirage - Soča Valley DLC is available now on PSVR 2 and PC VR. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also access Kayak VR through today's catalog update on PSVR 2.