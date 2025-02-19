Smash Drums Heads For PlayStation VR2 This Year With PS5 Pro Upgrades

Smash Drums is coming to PlayStation VR2 later this year with PS5 Pro enhancements.

Launched on Quest in 2021, Smash Drums is a VR drumming game that's seen continued post-launch support such as new DLC packs and a mixed reality mode. Calling this a celebration of PlayStation VR2's second anniversary on February 23, developer Potam states the upcoming port features improved real-time lighting and shadows, redesigned environments, enhanced visual effects, and more.

Joining the growing list of PlayStation VR2 games with PS5 Pro enhancements, Potam states that Smash Drums on Sony's mid-generation console upgrade will “boost the game's visual and performance aspects further.” Other changes include “significantly enhanced” haptic feedback through the headset and controllers, and all previously released DLC packs will be available at launch.

It's also the latest in a growing slate of PlayStation VR2 announcements, most recently joined by sports game DodgeCraft, retro remake I, Robot, and dystopian action RPG Resist. While it's unclear if Sony plans any announcements for the headset's upcoming second anniversary, the recent State of Play presentation featured Dreams of Another and The Midnight Walk.

Smash Drums arrives in 2025 on PlayStation VR2, and it's out now on the Meta Quest platform and Pico.