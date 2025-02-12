The Midnight Walk Brings Dark Claymation Fantasy To PS VR2 & Steam This May

Dark fantasy claymation adventure The Midnight Walk confirmed a release date on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.

Published by Fast Travel Games, The Midnight Walk by Moonhood comes from former Zoink (Fe, Lost in Random) developers Olov Redmalm and Klaus Lyngeled. Previously confirmed for a spring 2025 launch window, the studio revealed that it's now launching on May 8, 2025, and you can watch the new trailer below.

Initially revealed last September, The Midnight Walk sees you playing as The Burnt One, who sets out to find a purpose after digging yourself out of a muddy grave. Soon enough, you'll reignite a dormant lantern creature called Potboy and bring them back to life. This adventure promises five different tales of fire and darkness.

Announced during the latest State of Play presentation, it's a surprising inclusion as Sony only confirmed PS5 games would be shown. Previously, it's made a point to specifically mention PlayStation VR2 games are appearing in a presentation, though it's worth remembering The Midnight Walk is a hybrid game with the option for flatscreen gameplay.

The Midnight Walk arrives on May 8 for $39.99 on PS5, PlayStation VR2 and Steam with PC VR support.