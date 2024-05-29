PlayStation's State of Play presentation returns tomorrow, promising new updates on PSVR 2 games.

Airing on May 30, Sony revealed the latest State of Play presentation will last for over 30 minutes. "Tune in live for updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year," Sony states.

Going by previous presentations, we'd expect this latest State of Play to primarily focus on flatscreen PS5 games with only a handful of PSVR 2 titles.

Not much else is known about the upcoming presentation, though there's a few games this might include. Alien: Rogue Incursion, Metro Awakening and Skydance's Behemoth are all major third-party titles confirmed as coming to PSVR 2 later this year, though it's unclear if any first-party games are in development. Sony also plans to let the headset work on PC, and a PSVR 2 PC Adapter was recently certified in South Korea.

We've also seen Sony pushing PSVR 2 in its Days of Play 2024 celebration. Yesterday it announced that it's adding six PSVR 2 games into its PlayStation Plus Premium subscription catalog next week, which includes Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners + Chapter 2: Retribution.

It's also discounting the PSVR 2 headset by $100 for the next two weeks. The headset is available for $450, while the Horizon Call Of The Mountain bundle is also available for $500. Anyone who buys the headset or console from PlayStation Direct during this time will also receive 12 months of Netflix Premium.

PlayStation's State of Play presentation airs on May 30 at 3pm PT across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.