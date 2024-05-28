PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will receive multiple PSVR 2 games next week, while the headset gets a $100 discount.

Kicking off Days of Play 2024, Sony announced that it's introducing an additional set of "bonus" PSVR 2 titles into its rotating 'Games Catalogue' on June 6. As a three tier subscription service, the catalogue is normally only accessible to anyone subscribed to PlayStation Plus' Extra and Premium tiers. However, Sony states these bonus games can only be accessed by Premium subscribers.

Here's the full list:

Before Your Eyes

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Synth Riders

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners + Chapter 2: Retribution

Walkabout Mini Golf

It's a big boost for PSVR 2 owners who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium. Currently, Sony's Games Catalogue only includes Humanity, Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected, while PSVR owners can access Werewolves Within. Free trials for 11 PSVR 2 games like Demeo, Ghost Signal and Moss are also available for Premium subscribers. As a reminder, Plus is mandatory for PS5's online multiplayer.

Elsewhere, Sony also confirmed that it's discounting $100 off the PSVR 2 headset and the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, beginning on May 29 until June 12 across select regions. An exclusive deal is promised for PlayStation Plus members buying the headset through PlayStation Direct, offering 12 months of Netflix Premium to existing and new Netflix subscribers.