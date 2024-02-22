Sony is working on PC support for PSVR 2, it announced today.

Here's exactly what Sony said today in a blog post announcing upcoming PlayStation VR2 games:

"Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5. We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

This would make PSVR 2 the only recent PC-capable VR headset with OLED panels that doesn't require SteamVR base stations and controllers, and the most affordable.

However, the text doesn't specify exactly how PC support will be delivered, such as whether it will still require a PS5 as an intermediary.

The original PlayStation VR was adapted to work on PC via two unofficial third-party drivers, iVRy and Trinus, and positional tracking was possible through the open-source tool PSMoveService.

The developer of iVRy has been working on PC support for PlayStation VR2 since it launched and got SteamVR output working back in June, but has run into significant roadblocks due to the headset's single USB-C cable design. iVRy previously told UploadVR that third-party PC support for PSVR 2 will require a custom hardware adapter, not just a software driver.

Given most PC graphics cards don't have a USB-C port (this was only a thing for some NVIDIA RTX 20-series and AMD RX 6000 series cards then dropped in the generation after) it's likely Sony too would have to ship a PSVR 2 PC hardware adapter to make this planned support work directly with the PC.

Alternatively, Sony could be planning to stream from your PC to your PS5 over your home network, similar to how Steam Link and Virtual Desktop work.

We've reached out to Sony for any further details on the exact form this PC support will take and will update this article if we get a response.