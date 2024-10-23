Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is officially dropping PC VR support after March.

Mojang revealed the news in the latest Bedrock Changelog. The game currently supports Oculus Rift headsets, Quest Link, and Windows MR headsets on PC, though the Rift/Link version was delisted for new users in 2021.

Here's the full note from the changelog:

Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025, when you will receive your final update. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor. You will no longer be able to use your VR/MR device with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

It comes one month after Mojang announced it will do the same to PlayStation VR support. After arriving as a free update four years ago, that's also being removed on PS4 after March 2025, and the newly released PS5 version doesn't include PlayStation VR2 support.

This doesn't mean you can't play Minecraft on PC VR at all, though. You can play the Java Edition in VR with the Vivecraft mod. And other unofficial methods like QuestCraft also exist for standalone headsets, which require owning a legitimate copy of Minecraft's Java & Bedrock Edition on PC and a Microsoft account.