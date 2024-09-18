Minecraft To Drop PlayStation VR Support Next Year

Minecraft will no longer support PlayStation VR after March.

Four years after Mojang added PSVR support in a free Minecraft update on PS4, the Microsoft-owned studio announced that support will soon be discontinued. Recently detailed in 1.21.30 release notes for Bedrock, Mojang states, "our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end" and that it "will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025."

Here's the full note:

Our ability to support PlayStation®VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PlayStation® and be able to play without PlayStation®VR. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available. You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation®VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

Mojang sunsetting PSVR support could suggest several things. It's most likely that the active userbase on Sony's older headset simply isn't considered high enough by the studio to continue supporting it, though it's worth noting a PS5 version is in beta testing. This means PlayStation VR2 support is a possibility, albeit an unlikely one when you consider low sales outside of the headset's recent major discount. Mojang hasn't publicly commented on a potential port at this time.

Today's news follows similar discontinuations by Mojang across the years. Minecraft Gear VR support ended in October 2020 after the hardware had been abandoned, whereas the Rift version was delisted in 2021 but existing owners can still use it. Presently, the best way to play Minecraft on PC VR is through the Java Edition's Vivecraft mod.

As for Quest, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth and former Oculus CTO John Carmack both previously expressed support for an official release. In its absence, unofficial methods like QuestCraft exist, and May's Version 5.0 update added Quest 3 compatibility, a redesigned launcher, and more. Using QuestCraft requires owning a legitimate copy of Minecraft's Java & Bedrock Edition on PC and a Microsoft account, and you can find more details below.