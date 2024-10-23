Shattered Brings Escape Rooms To Mixed Reality On Quest 3 Later This Year

Shattered, a puzzling mixed reality escape room game, is coming to Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S this December.

Developed by PlaySide Studios, the Australian developer behind Dumb Ways: Free for All and ZR: Zombie Riot, Shattered traps you in a mental health facility as a private investigator called Jessica. Promising a "groundbreaking mixed-reality labyrinth of escape rooms", Shattered aims to immerse you in an exciting concoction of puzzles, as you unravel the mystery.

"We are excited to be working with Oculus Studios to bring this gripping escape room thriller that blurs the lines between memory and madness to Meta Quest users," said Jamie Bentley, Vice President of PlaySide in a prepared statement. Shattered aims to give you a "dynamic playground", letting you interact with your environment to solve the escape room's variety of problems.

There appears to be a heavy emphasis on the story in Shattered too. You'll uncover eerie vignettes that mix uncomfortable scenarios woven into these puzzles as you progress. You must unravel the fragmented memories of the protagonist, while also finding the necessary evidence to expose the secrets of Greyvale and escape to safety.

Shattered will be available exclusively for Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets in December 2024.