Dumb Ways To Die Hurtles Onto Quest 3 This November

Dumb Ways to Die heads to VR this November with a new multiplayer party game on Quest 3.

Originally launched in 2012 as a rail safety campaign for Metro Trains Melbourne, Dumb Ways to Die might be one of the least likely hit brands to date, and it's become a long-running series of eccentric games for players of all ages. An equal parts cautionary tale and whimsically bleak comedy about the many dangers of our world, it's making the leap to VR through a new minigame collection.

Developed by PlaySide Studios, Dumb Ways: Free for All looks like quite the unconventional title. The initial 50 minigames included will be playable solo or with up to five friends, while two free DLC expansions with an additional 25 min games each are planned for December and January. By January, players could be looking at over 100 ways to try and avoid a grisly yet cutesy death.

The framing device weaving this all together is, ironically, not a train station, but an airport and tropical island packed full of different ways to die. In addition to various minigames, players can unlock cosmetics for their Bean character's "Duty-Free kiosk." Each bean can also explore what looks to be miniature hub areas and unlock wearable cosmetics. Standing and seated gameplay are both supported with no room scale movement required.

Dumb Ways: Free for All arrives on November 7 for $20 on Meta Quest 3, and you can wishlist it now.