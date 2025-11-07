Constellations Offers Connect The Dots Stargazing In Early Access This December

Constellations: Touch the Stars lets you scan the night sky with a connect the dots experience.

It's the latest experience from developer Grant Hinkson via Parietal Lab, who previously released Connectome earlier this year using the same “connect the dots” engine. Constellations: Touch the Stars includes all 88 constellations recognized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), letting you trace and connect each constellation until the pattern is complete.

It's been designed using a “hands-first” philosophy with hand tracking support, using a thumb tap motion to bring constellations forward. The sky is positioned based on the user’s location to determine which constellations you see, and Constellations: Touch the Stars comes with fully immersive environments in early access.

Further updates are planned following the initial launch, such as a mixed reality stargazing mode that sees stars overlaid against their real positions. This pulls up constellation names and data using the immersive view's overlay. Other promised features are a 'lie-back' mode for looking up at the stars while lying down, social stargazing with friends, and creating your own constellation patterns.

Constellations will launch in early access on Meta Quest 3/3S, arriving in the first half of December. Pre-early access builds are also available by joining the official Discord server.