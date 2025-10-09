Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema Out Now With M3GAN & The Black Phone

The Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema app is out now.

Blumhouse is the studio behind the biggest horror movie franchises of the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge, Split, Get Out, M3GAN, and the cinema adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Announced at Connect 2025 last month, Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema lets Quest 3 and Quest 3S owners in the US rent and watch M3GAN and The Black Phone with immersive effects that "spill from the screen" and Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

While the app itself is free, to watch M3GAN or The Black Phone you'll need to rent them with a $5 in-app purchase each, letting you watch them up to 3 times for up to 48 hours after the first viewing.

The movies are shown in 2D, not 3D, but have you surrounded by a series of custom-built VR environments, with effects like shattering glass flying off the screen and explosions filling the room.

"From chilling ambient effects to the eerie presence of characters close by, this is horror made to be felt — not just watched."

This isn't an entirely new idea. The app Relic explored this with short clips, for example. But as far as we're aware, it will be the first time a VR app legally and officially delivers these kinds of effects for full movies.

Earlier this year, Blumhouse also released a Horrorverse world in Horizon Worlds, with social experiences based on M3GAN, The Purge, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and more.

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema is available on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.