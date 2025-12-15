Quest Now Has A Disney+ App With Downloads & Dolby Atmos

Quest headsets now have an official Disney+ app, with support for downloads and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

It was already possible to watch Disney+ via the website in the Horizon OS web browser, but this is limited to 720p.

With the official app, Meta says Disney+ streams at up to 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR for all subscribers of the service. Quest 3 only has 2K regular LCD panels, so the direct benefits of 4K and HDR over 1080p SDR will be marginal, but the increased bitrate that comes alongside the higher resolution version should be very noticeable on the giant virtual screen, in terms of seeing fewer compression artifacts.

Subscribers of the Disney+ Premium tier also get Dolby Atmos immersive audio in supported titles, a feature added to Horizon OS in v71 last year, as well as the ability to download content for offline viewing. That means you can now bring your Quest on a plane and watch Disney+ movies you've prepared, for example.

Window screenshots of Disney+ on Quest.

The only other major streaming platform with an app on Quest's store with download support is Amazon Prime Video, which arrived on Meta's platform alongside the launch of Quest 3S.

What isn't supported on the Quest Disney+ app that is on the visionOS version, however, is 3D. Despite headsets being the ideal way to watch 3D movies, solving the problems of traditional 3D glasses in cinemas, the Quest app is limited to 2D only. It also lacks the custom 3D environments of the visionOS Disney+ app, such as the Alien: Earth Containment Room.

You can grab Disney+ on the Meta Horizon Store for free, and you'll need a Disney+ subscription, of course. Meta claims that the app is currently only available in the US, but I was able to download and use it in the UK, despite not using a VPN or proxy of any kind.