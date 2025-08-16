Disney+ On Apple Vision Pro Gets Alien: Earth Environment

The Disney+ app on visionOS now has an Alien: Earth environment.

The new environment lets Apple Vision Pro owners watch Alien: Earth, or anything else on Disney+, from inside the Containment Room on the USCSS Maginot.

0:00 / 0:34 1× Alien: Earth Containment Room environment in Disney+ on visionOS.

Alien: Earth Containment Room is the sixth virtual environment in Disney+ on visionOS. The app launched with Apple Vision Pro, and had four environments to start:

Disney+ Theater: inspired by the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

inspired by the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Tatooine: sits you in the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, facing a binary sunset on the Star Wars planet.

sits you in the cockpit of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, facing a binary sunset on the Star Wars planet. Avengers Tower: puts you on the top floor of Tony's Stark's skyscraper, overlooking downtown Manhattan.

puts you on the top floor of Tony's Stark's skyscraper, overlooking downtown Manhattan. Scare Floor: from Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

And a year ago, around six months after launch, the app also added an Iceland environment, based on Thingvellir National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage site), developed in collaboration with National Geographic.

0:00 / 0:37 1× Alien: Earth panoramas, available via WebXR for any headset.

And Apple Vision Pro owners aren't the only ones getting Alien: Earth immersive content.

FX has also released a series of "super-panoramic images" of the USCSS Maginot's Containment Room, Galley, and Mech Corridors, and these can be viewed in any VR headset via WebXR at this URL. This includes Meta Quest headsets via the Horizon OS web browser.

On Apple Vision Pro, the URL also includes a series of 3D spatial photos of key characters from Alien: Earth, and Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast is also offered in spatial video.