Disney+ Launches Nat Geo Immersive Environment On Apple Vision Pro

Disney+ received a new immersive environment in collaboration with National Geographic.

Available now, Disney+ subscribers watching via Apple Vision Pro can access a new immersive environment based on Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on a snowy winter day. Marking National Geographic's debut immersive project for the headset, your surroundings feature immersive elements.

Disney has been Apple Vision Pro's first major partner, most prominently with Marvel's What If...? An Immersive Story in May. Thingvellir National Park follows four previous Vision Pro Disney+ environments, joining the Disney+ Theater, the Scare Floor from Pixar's Monsters Inc., Avengers Tower, and Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder on Tatooine.

Alongside this new environment, Disney+ is also expanding its library of Apple Vision Pro 3D movies, and the wider service initially offered 150 different films at launch. Now, Vision Pro users can watch four more Marvel Cinematic Universe films in 3D: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.